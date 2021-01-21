 Skip to main content
Zink Dam work continues

Crews from Crossland Construction company work in the Arkansas River on Wednesday as the city moves forward with reconstruction of Zink Dam. The $27.4 million project began in October and is expected to be completed in March 2023.

