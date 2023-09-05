To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — You're especially brilliant and creative. Follow your muses where they lead. Consider the situation from another view. Write, film or broadcast your ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Keep generating positive cash flow. Have faith in your own capabilities and imagination. Focus on short-term objectives to cover basic expenses. Push and gain extra.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is an 8 — Pursue an exciting possibility. Invent your own fun. Take charge for the results you want. Your personal passion builds and develops into satisfying rewards.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 6 — Nurture sensitivities with peaceful privacy. Look back for insight on the road ahead. A personal dream advances. Imagine and create what's next. Consider possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — One good friend leads to another. Collective actions can provide long-term benefits. Connect, network and participate around a common passion. Support team efforts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Work has your attention. Chaos can invite invention. Connect with the part of your job that you love. Check conditions from another perspective.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — It's adventure time. Expand your research. Enjoy a journey with someone who sparks your creativity. Discover beauty, hiding in your own backyard or afar.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Collaboration can get lucrative, if you can avoid arguments or distractions. Seek and find financial opportunities. Love empowers your actions. Determination and dedication win.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. A creative spark ignites. Imagine and envision. Discuss dreams. Invent possibilities together. Support each other to reach farther than either could solo.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Get moving. Score extra points for connection with nature. Practice makes perfect. Physical efforts get satisfying results. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 7 — Beauty inspires your spirit. Creativity can blossom after navigating distractions or blockages. Focus on basics, like love, family and sunshine. Make time for fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Visions of domestic renewal inspire action. Apply your talents and creativity to home improvement. Upgrade your spaces. Fill them with delicious flavors and fragrances.

— Tribune Content Agency