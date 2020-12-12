Year in review: Top news stories in Sand Springs from 2020

Below is an excerpt from the letter Sand Springs Public Schools sent out to parents regarding the decision.

Dear Sandite Families,

Thank you for entrusting us with the education of your students. It is an incredible honor to serve the students in Sand Springs and we will always strive to provide a quality program with a high degree of integrity. As you are well aware, we are faced with an unprecedented situation in our community, state and nation. The COVID-19 crisis has elevated quickly and has created a situation where we must react in unison to minimize the impact. The State Board of Education has officially ordered the closure of all Oklahoma schools beginning March 17 and lasting until April 6. This includes extra-curricular activities. Therefore, Sand Springs Public Schools will be closed until April 6, 2020.