Xavier Lucas, William McGuire lift East Central to Checotah Tournament title

Trojans look to extend streak against Sandites

Jenks has won five in a row going into Tuesday night's game at Sand Springs. Last year, the teams split two games with the visiting team winning each time.

The 6A No. 10 Trojans (7-3) are coming off a 57-52 victory over No. 14 Edmond Santa Fe in the Jenks/Union Invitational final Saturday night at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.

"It's awesome coming (back) from losing (last month) to Owasso by 30," said Jenks guard Stephen Kittleman, who had 12 points and was named to the all-tournament team. "It was a big wake-up call, and to come out here and win, it's a huge step for our program. We had to bear down and work hard and it showed in this tournament.

"The core value of our program is toughness and fighting through adversity and that's what we did. We've got keep working hard and getting better."

Jenks had not played in 16 days and was off for 10 days due to a COVID quarantine. The Trojans only had two practices before opening the tournament with a 75-74 win over Trinity Christian in the quarterfinals.