WPS, city officials partner on improvements to Maple Park

From Staff Reports

Thanks to a partnership and lease agreement between the City of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Schools, two new tennis courts are nearing completion in Maple Park.

In addition to the new courts, the existing tennis courts west of the new ones will also be resurfaced.

The City of Wagoner provided the land and cleared the building site. The city is also responsible for repairing and replacing any current lights, future lights and any upkeep needed for the existing or new courts.

In return, the WPS will spend approximately $281,000 on the new courts, resurfacing of the old courts, fencing, court nets, and painting of the lines. The school will also pay for repairs or maintenance to the new tennis courts, nets, and net cranking system.

Dwayne Elam, the City of Wagoner Administrator and the Public Works/Utility Director, said at the August Council Meeting, “This project is a win, win, win for the city, school, children, and the citizens because the entire community can benefit from utilizing the new and resurfaced courts.”

The WPS will now be able to start a middle school tennis program and improve its high school team. When the school is not using the courts, Wagoner residents will be able to use them.

The new courts and resurfacing will be done in the U.S. Open color scheme of blue and green.

WPS Superintendent Randy Harris said he appreciates the continued partnership with the City of Wagoner. “This project has been in the works for over four years. Like most projects, it was delayed due to COVID. Material costs have also increased significantly since the pandemic took its toll,” Harris said.

“This project and partnership will allow students and the community a better quality of life. Tennis enthusiasts and students can always utilize existing tennis courts in the early morning and evening most days of the week,” he added.

The new courts will not only be available to students for practice. The community is encouraged to use the new courts for recreational play, too.

The new courts will also allow local tennis tournaments to be held. This can create a positive economic impact on local businesses.

The project should be completed by the end of October.