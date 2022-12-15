Work on Boston Avenue United Methodist Church

Workers from Mid-Continental Restoration Co. work to re-seal joints on the steeple at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church on Thursday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Completed in 1929, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church at 13th Street and Boston Avenue is one of Tulsa’s most iconic structures and is considered one of the best examples of ecclesiastical Art Deco architecture in the United States.
