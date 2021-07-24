Two hospitals are partnering with Oklahoma Christian University to offer work-based degrees to their employees as part of a continued effort to address the state’s nursing shortage.
Work-based degree programs at OKC hospitals aimed at addressing state's nursing shortage
- Jessie Christopher Smith The Oklahoman
