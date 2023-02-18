An aerial photograph shows progress on the razing of the former Sears building at Woodland Hills Mall. A new building to house Scheels, a North Dakota-based sporting goods retailer, is scheduled to be completed at the site by late 2024.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Workers demolish part of Woodland Hills Mall to make way for a new building for North Dakota-based Scheels, which is spending an estimated $132 million to construct a sporting goods store that is set to be completed at the former Sears location by the fourth quarter of 2024.
