Sand Springs is in the same boat as a lot of other football teams across Oklahoma heading into the 2020 season. The Sandites weren’t able to evaluate their roster thoroughly and still have several quandaries to solve before kicking the season off against Highway 97 rival Sapulpa on Aug. 28.
Here’s what to expect on offense for the Sandites in 2020…
Quarterback
“With no spring practice and only 6 skill camp workouts we are pretty close to naming our starting QB. Ty Pennington has separated himself, but we will head into camp to give other players opportunities,” Sand Springs coach Bobby Klinck said.
Wide receiver
Klinck: “Jamon Sisco will be a big player maker for us in the slot, and Keaton Campbell is coming on strong. Wide receiver is our deepest position.”
Offensive line
Klinck: “We have guys who come back with experience. We look for Ryan Johnson to be a leader for that group.”
Running Back
Klinck: “Jamon Sisco will be a guy that will have a great year for us. In our offense, he will have a chance to get the ball in space. He ran a 4.58 laser time, and that equates to a low 4.4 hand held 40 time. He's a jitterbug.”
On defense…
Defensive line
Klinck: “Lane Webster and Sango Whitehorn will be great players for us on the defensive line. Sango has a motor that never stops and Lane is strong on the interior. I'm excited to see what Sango Whitehorn will do this year. He's a strong young man who plays with great effort.”
Linebacker
Klinck: “We have three guys who I think will contribute at LB Brooks Dudley, Gabe Brown, and Drake Fain have had great off seasons.”
Secondary
Klinck: “Caden Harris will be a playmaker in the secondary, along with Connor Light who will occupy our strong safety or the nickel back position.”