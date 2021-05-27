5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $899,000

Spectacular updated South Tulsa home in Bixby school district sitting on a corner lot inside a gated community! Updated by an award winning interior design company with stunning amenities throughout. Kitchen has a marble waterfall island that over looks the living room. Perfect outdoor living space to entertain or relax by the pool and the fireplace. Must see, this full designer home! Giving a free design consultation with ME Design, the designer who updated the home to the next home buyer!!! View More