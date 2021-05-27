 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $895,000

5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $895,000

{{featured_button_text}}

Our show home is ready for immediate sale. This fabulous home sits on large lot w/room for pool AND recreation space. Fully automated 5 bedrooms/5 bathrooms, large kitchen w/farmhouse sink, built in fridge, tons of windows & eat in bar that opens to vaulted ceilings in family rm. Butlers pantry has beverage fridge & ice maker! Study w/ dbl sided fireplace is the perfect home office. Lrg master w/his & hers closets, huge tub & shower w/his & hers vanities. LARGE covered patio w/fireplace & outdoor kitchen. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News