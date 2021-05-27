5 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $895,000

Our show home is ready for immediate sale. This fabulous home sits on large lot w/room for pool AND recreation space. Fully automated 5 bedrooms/5 bathrooms, large kitchen w/farmhouse sink, built in fridge, tons of windows & eat in bar that opens to vaulted ceilings in family rm. Butlers pantry has beverage fridge & ice maker! Study w/ dbl sided fireplace is the perfect home office. Lrg master w/his & hers closets, huge tub & shower w/his & hers vanities. LARGE covered patio w/fireplace & outdoor kitchen. View More