5 Bedroom Home in Jenks - $703,900

New construction home built as Builders Model. Stunning home w incredible features. At least 9' ceilings on main floor with 8' doors. Gorgeous kitchen with cabinets to the 9' ceiling. Powder bath just off Kitchen. Almost 12' wide pantry. Built in cabinetry and shelving on both sides of fireplace. Incredible custom drop zone w cubbies, storage drawers, dual benches. Sink in Laundry Room. Very large seasonal master closet w island. Master bath is incredible! Too much to list. See pics & book your showing! View More