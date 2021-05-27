4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $825,000

Updated ranch home in Midtown is a must see! Sitting on .63 acres, beautifully landscaped backyard features a pool, outdoor living, dining, and a basketball court. Inside you'll find an open kitchen, formal living, formal dining, and a family room - perfect for entertaining. The owner’s suite includes a sitting room, dual bathrooms, dual walk-in closets, and a workout room. Don’t miss the game room with a pool table and kitchenette. A private home office, homework nook, huge laundry room, and much more! View More