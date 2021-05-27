4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $725,000

This stunning South Tulsa estate sits on 1 acre overlooking the city. Peaceful backyard living space w/mature trees, cascading waterfall pond & room for a pool. Chef’s kitchen open to great room. Formal dining w/accent wall. Office w/built in bookcases. Master suite & 2 guest suites down. Gameroom & 4th bed/bath up. Sunroom leads to back deck w/firepit. Walkout basement w/extra 2 car garage, safe room & ½ bath. New roof & copper gutters. Lots of stylish upgrades! Your private oasis in the city awaits! View More