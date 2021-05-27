4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $625,000

Move-In Ready, newly constructed Two-Story home w/park like setting in Gated South Tulsa neighborhood. Home has an open concept feel w/defined spaces. Tall ceilings & large windows featuring covered backyard patio with no backyard neighbors! 4 bedrooms + study, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage. Attached workshop w/ HVAC and Epoxy Flooring. Open kitchen with granite, SS appliances, gas range, coffee/wine bar and enjoyable views. Other upgrades: Spray foam insulation, Storm Shelter. Please check out virtual tours! View More