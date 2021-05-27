4 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $535,000

GORGEOUS UPDATED Home in highly sought after Maple Ridge. Abundant natural lt thru-out home Farmhouse Kitchen w/gas range & walk-in pantry, inviting Fam Rm+ 2nd Liv/Study & lovely Frml Dining Rm down. Beautiful Mstr Ste w/prof remodeled marble bath & his/her, 3 addl lrg Bdrms up, Sitting Rm/Play Rm & granite hall bath up. Indoor Mud/Utility Rm+ 2-Car-garage w/workshop or possible qrtrs (not warranted). Close to downtown, Cherry St, Brookside, Gathering Place, TU & easy access to BA expressway View More