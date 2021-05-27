4 Bedroom Home in Skiatook - $379,999

One story home with full brick and rock on .7 acres. 24x40 Shop with 25% brick, painted siding, windows & electric. Concrete driveway to house & shop. Fenced in back yard, covered back patio, fire pit & small garden. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, walk-in closets, ceiling fans and granite countertops. Large pantry, mudroom, laundry off the master closet. 9' ceilings, 12' in family room. knotty alder cabinets, custom vent hood. 3 car garage with work area. Gas stove, SS appliances. Furnishings are negotiable View More