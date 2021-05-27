 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $269,900

All the best! Union schools but in the city of Broken Arrow. Updated in 2020 Granite counter-tops and Cook-top. In 2012 major whole home update: 2 New York HVAC systems, Roof, Vinyl Insulated Windows, Tile and Light Fixtures. 4 large bedrooms - master down. 3 shower heads in master shower with 75 gallon water heater for long showers! Game room up. 2 walk out attic storage areas. Large Laundry Room. Formal Dining and Nice Pool. 2 car garage with storage View More

