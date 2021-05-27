4 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $1,290,000

Custom built Burton home w/amazing quality & finest appointments thru-out. Perfect home; exceptional layout, 2 living areas open to Kit w/2 Convection ovens, top of the line appls, beautiful cabinetry & lg island. All living areas on 1st flr, Study w/built-ins & closet. Impressive Mstr Ste/Bath w/abundance of closets/storage. 4 bds down w/private bths, elevator access to 2nd flr or sep entrance in garage) to Media & Storage rms. Private courtyard w/fountain & pergola, 1500sf patio w/salt water pool & spa View More