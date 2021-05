Beautifully remodeled midtown stunner! Includes granite countertops, all new appliances, new water heater, new plumbing, new paint, refinished parquet hardwood floors, newly tiled kitchen and baths, and new wood siding. Relax or entertain in the gorgeous Sun Room. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus office or bonus room. Two car detached garage has 2 additional rooms that could potentially be used as guest suite, MIL Suite, or a workshop. View More