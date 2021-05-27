3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $278,500

Check out this Patrick Henry home on corner lot! Replacement windows, exterior doors, refinished hardwood floors, exterior paint 2019. Fantastic stamped concrete patio, security cameras, professional landscaping 2020. Interior paint 2021. Hardwoods in entry, living, dining, family room, hall and bedrooms. Living room and dining open to each other. Kitchen open to family room w/wood burning, built-in bookcases and French door to patio. Spacious bedrooms. Fantastic outdoor living with covered patio. View More