3 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $149,900

Adorable home with great location, upgrades & original restored hardwood floors. Near Riverside parks, Gathering Place with easy access to downtown, Jenks Riverwalk, Brookside, Tulsa Hills & I-44. Renovated w appliances, gutters, painted inside & outside. Original floors refinished in 2021, new floors in kitchen & bathroom, HVAC 2012, windows 2013. Location eligible for new free STEM Collegiate Hall Charter/college preparatory school (Pre-K, Kinder, and 1st, 4-8th available 2021-2022).Bike path nearby. View More