This 3 bed, 1 bath home is located in the heart of Tulsa! Only minutes away from all of the city's amenities, this home is in the perfect location! This is a well kept home with lots of upgrades throughout! Included in those upgrades are the family room/den, the kitchen, vinyl windows and siding, and also the enclosed back porch! This home also features a fenced in backyard that is perfect for entertaining! View More