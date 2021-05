Custom built, single story, rock home. 3/2/2 plus office, enclosed patio w/ a 30 x40, 3 door shop, under ground, dry cellar. 3 full bds w/ walk-in closets, large beamed living room w/ fireplace, 2 full sized baths. Great location just of Hwy. 97. Almost an acre with shop in the back and rolling front yard w/ mature trees. Move in condition. Sold as is and is occupied. Showing: Open House Friday & Saturday 2-4. Must be pre qualified. View More