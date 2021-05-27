3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow - $168,800

LIKE NEW INSIDE! UPGRADED APPLIANCES NEW in 2019,Dishwasher,Stove-Oven,Microwave,and Refrigerator which REMAINS, New A/C 2020,New Hot Water Heater 2019,OASIS BACK YARD installed 2019, above -ground POOL, Privacy Fence, NO maintenance yard, Covered Patio/Ceiling Fan, and much more! Inside Open Floor Plan with Separate Shower & Tub, separate his and her sinks in Master Bath, Concrete Flooring, Fireplace, Security, Dog Run access from inside house Doggy Door. Home backs to Neighborhood Park! TV'S STAY View More