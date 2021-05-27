2 Bedroom Home in Tulsa - $255,000

Charming Cherry Street Bungalow. New Flooring. Updated Energy Efficient Windows. New Roof. Designer Kitchen w/ Leathered Granite Countertops & Subway Tile Backsplash. Updated Bathroom w/ Walk-In Shower. Inside Laundry. New Sprinkler System. Professional Landscape. Storage Shed. Blocks from the Cherry Street Farmers Market, Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment. Close to Marquette School, Downtown, Brookside, Utica Square & More. Move-In Read. Coming Soon. No Showings or Offers until 5/20. View More