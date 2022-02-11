Meet Willow!! Age: 1 1/2 Sex: Female Location: Tulsa Willow is a happy go lucky dog who would love another... View on PetFinder
Willow
In a way, all downtown restaurants are now facing the same old problem.
Harwelden Mansion owner says several years of consideration preceded decision to add fence to property
Historic Harwelden Mansion has been part of the Tulsa landscape since 1923.
Some aliens — and humans -- are good at improvising.
"The investigation has revealed that the driver of the white truck may not have known the victim slid underneath their vehicle," and "charges are not anticipated," police said.
Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Choctaw Chief Gary Batton said a continued legal fight would end up costing Oklahoma taxpayers after the tribes have already been forced to spend millions.
The victim, who was not identified, had life-threatening injuries following the confrontation Sunday afternoon, police said. A 38-year-old man was arrested on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.
Tulsa Premium Outlets, a proposed 340,000-square-foot outlet mall just north of the Creek Turnpike, held its construction kickoff event two years ago.
New OU starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel allows Jeff Lebby to jumpstart his offensive installation
Naming Dillon Gabriel the starter was an easy choice for OU's offensive coordinator, who needs veteran leadership at his unit’s most important position.
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
USC's Lincoln Riley chased Gentry Williams. Jackson State's Deion Sanders wanted him. But the BTW star stayed true to OU
Booker T. Washington's Gentry Williams signed with Oklahoma during a family signing ceremony at his home on Wednesday morning.