Every city should have one street away out where it won't interfere with business or traffic, call it Parade Street, then let any organization go there and march till they dropped. Do that and see how big an audience they can draw." — March 17, 1929 Quote provided by the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore. Quote excerpted from Will Rogers' published works.
