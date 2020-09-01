Will Rogers says

". . . there’s as much money in the country as there ever was. Only fewer people have it, but it’s there." – October 18, 1931
Quote provided by the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore. Quote excerpted from Will Rogers ' published works
