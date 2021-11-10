Will Rogers Museum to produce centennial film

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore is planning to produce a film about the Nov. 4, 1979, celebration of Will Rogers' 100th birthday, and is requesting those with memories of, and memorabilia from, the event to contribute.

The 1979 celebration was highlighted by a parade that was organized by the Claremore Jaycees, and was considered the most significant event in the museum's history since its opening in 1938.

To contribute, and more information, call 918-343-8129, or send email to Pat Reeder at pr@willrogers.com.

