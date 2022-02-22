 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wiley N Roberson
Wiley N Roberson

  Updated
Tulsa. Roberson, Wiley N, 81. Died February 10, 2022. Services were held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, Shipman Funeral Home, Wagoner, Ok. Burial followed at Evergreen Cemetery in Gibson Station, Wagoner County, Oklahoma. . Shipman Funeral Home,

