Wildart for metro

  • Updated
  • 0
Early Vote

EARLY VOTING BEGINS

Early voting began Thursday morning at the Tulsa County Election Board. The board, located at 555 N. Denver Ave.,  will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for early voting in next week's primary. Races ranging from judges' seats to statewide and federal positions are on the ballot.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

