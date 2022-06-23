Wildart for metro
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A week ago, an incident in Broken Arrow raised fresh questions about how witnesses and law enforcement should respond when people walk around armed with assault-style rifles in public.
UPDATE: Epic Charter Schools co-founders, former CFO charged in elaborate scheme to defraud and embezzle
David Chaney, Ben Harris and Josh Brock were arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. Prosecutors allege the trio conspired to participate in a complex “criminal enterprise” to unlawfully enrich themselves and conceal their scheme. #oklaed
Education officials will turn over new findings to law enforcement and recommend accreditation downgrade for upcoming school year. #oklaed
Despite citizens' comments being restricted to a handful of speakers, a standing room only crowd gathered for three hours during Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting Monday night to hear feedback about the district’s relationship with its LGBTQ community. #oklaed
Southern Hills' Scott Mabrey: “We’ve not said that we want one championship instead of the other. We want to be clear on that."
Stitt celebrates transgender athlete bill, calls for state money to Christian schools, digs in on McGirt with Tulsa-area Republicans
The governor urged that political candidates be pressed on McGirt: "You are either for the state or six different (tribal) jurisdictions."
Remembering Holli: OU pitcher David Sandlin will head to Men's College World Series with memories of his older sister
Oklahoma starting pitcher David Sandlin, a 2019 Owasso High School graduate, lost his older sister Holli last month after her battle against cancer.
"We'll be open as long as the merchandise lasts," Jeff Darby said, "but we're definitely going to close by Aug. 13."
CareerTech administrators said they would have to research answers to members’ questions and concerns about why the state-funded program was not subject to competitive bidding.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in car while his mother prepared for birthday party, police say
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.