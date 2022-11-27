Wild Art Winterfest Nov 27, 2022 43 min ago 0 1 of 6 SKATING THE NIGHT AWAYThe Arvest Winterfest opened Friday night as the sun set over the ice rink outside the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. The skating rink will be open through Jan. 8, weather permitting. Daniel Shular, Tulsa World The sun sets as people skate in the ice rink outside the BOK Center during opening night of Winterfest on Friday, November 25, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular/Tulsa World Brittany Wilson of Tulsa sharpens a customer's skate during opening night of Winterfest on Friday, November 25, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular/Tulsa World The sun sets as people skate in the ice rink outside the BOK Center during opening night of Winterfest on Friday, November 25, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular/Tulsa World Light change colors over the ice rink as people skate during opening night of Winterfest on Friday, November 25, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular/Tulsa World Singer Davit Souders and guitarist Cody Davis of the band Team Galaxy perform during opening night of Winterfest on Friday, November 25, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. Daniel Shular/Tulsa World Related to this story Most Popular Emergency protective order filed against OU’s Daniel Parker; Sooners tight end suspended indefinitely Oklahoma’s Daniel Parker has been suspended from the Sooners’ football program indefinitely after an emergency petition for protective order was filed against the fifth-year tight end in Cleveland County. Bill Haisten: Improbable and unforgettable – in a six-OT classic, Owasso stuns Union These Union players will never forget the night that their 2022 postseason intersected with Mason Willingham, Bill Blankenship and the Rams. Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back. Pan-Asia Supermarket opens largest location in Tulsa The Pan-Asia Supermarket has more than 10,000 Asian products including hundreds of varieties of fresh meat, seafood, fruit and vegetables. Where to eat in Tulsa on Thanksgiving Day A number of area restaurants plan to be open this Thursday, Nov. 24, offering their regular menu or serving up traditional turkey day favorites. Guerin Emig: Brent Venables as proud and stubborn as ever, but also as introspective and willing to learn A revealing press conference exchange with Oklahoma's first-year head coach, flashing back to clock mismanagement in Bedlam Like new: Contemporary home has been meticulously remodeled The Showcase Home, 3006 S. Yorktown Ave. is located in the sought-after Forest Hills neighborhood. Loved ones in Tulsa mourn Club Q slaying victim: 'This is the worst nightmare' Daniel Aston, 28, was gunned down Saturday while working at the Colorado Springs bar. A 2013 graduate of Broken Arrow High School, he moved to Colorado just two years ago.Related story: Local LGBTQ allies respond to Colorado Springs shooting that killed former Tulsa-area resident Guerin Emig: Two players, two problems, one preposterous Mike Gundy prediction and one pick for Bedlam OSU's head coach channels Toby Keith after beating the Sooners a second straight time Bill Haisten: The Jenks miracle – if these Trojans are state champs, it’s a movie The Jenks of today is completely different than the Jenks that lost by 35 at Union in September.