Wild art: Remembering Pope Benedict XVI

Bishop David Konderla speaks about the former head of the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI (in photo), after his death at the age of 95 on Saturday in Tulsa.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Bishop David Konderla speaks about the former head of the Catholic church, Pope Benedict XVI, after his death at the age of 95 at Holy Family Cathedral on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
A photo of the former head of the Catholic church, Pope Benedict XVI, is placed in front of the altar at Holy Family Cathedral after his death at the age of 95 on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Bishop David Konderla sets out books written by the former head of the Catholic church, Pope Benedict XVI, before speaking about his death at the age of 95 at Holy Family Cathedral on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Bishop David Konderla speaks about the former head of the Catholic church, Pope Benedict XVI, after his death at the age of 95 at Holy Family Cathedral on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Wednesday's resolution authorizes Principal Chief David Hill to execute a memorandum of understanding with INCOG and the cities of Jenks and Tulsa, thus ending nearly six years of uncertainty over the project.
It opened July 19 with a menu that draws inspiration from the cuisines of Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Freya was the only new restaurant this year to earn five-star ratings for its food, its service and its atmosphere.
A photo of the former head of the Catholic church, Pope Benedict XVI, is placed in front of the altar at Holy Family Cathedral after his death at the age of 95 on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.
Bishop David Konderla sets out books written by the former head of the Catholic church, Pope Benedict XVI, before speaking about his death at the age of 95 at Holy Family Cathedral on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla.