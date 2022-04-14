Wild art for bottom of Biz page

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Specialist Stephen Naughton works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Stocks closed lower Thursday as investors gave mixed reviews to earnings from four of the nation’s largest banks. The quartet of big banks reported noticeable declines in their first-quarter profits as the latest earnings season kicks into gear. The markets will be closed on Good Friday.

 Courtesy, New York Stock Exchange

