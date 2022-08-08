Wild Art: First day of football practice
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Venables statement: "(Gundy) chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program."
"Our other job as English teachers is to guide our students to cultivate critical thinking skills. This is where HB 1775 makes things messy." says Claire Robertson.
Two months after the splashy announcement that Los Angeles quarterback prospect Jackson Presley would play at Jenks as a ninth-grader, circumstances resulted in a Presley family decision to stay in California.
The Tulsa World obtained access to the 18-minute implicit bias course that has been deemed in violation of state law. #oklaed
According to court documents, a warrant is out for Ferrari's arrest.
Guerin Emig: Why defensive-minded Brent Venables is the right coach at the right time for OU's offensive players too
Lincoln Riley didn't leave the Sooners in a rut, but there is no question his successor's iron-tough mentality has translated to a welcome culture change, and not just for linebackers
"A domestic argument turned violent," and a man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself in a parking lot, police said.
The system of underground tunnels that connect many of Tulsa's early skyscrapers was designed at first for freight, but soon became a millionaires' highway, protecting the wealthy and elite from danger.
When Oklahoma opens the Brent Venables era against UTEP on Sept. 3, the Sooners’ first-year coach will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline.
More than two years of private meetings have occurred among mayors, city engineers and other officials from those same government entities regarding a proposal to build a privately funded toll bridge.