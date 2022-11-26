Wild art - 6A Football

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bixby’s Kordell Gouldsby runs for a touchdown under pressure from Hudson Ball of Jenks in their state 6AI football semifinal game at Broken Arrow High School Friday. Second-ranked Bixby overtook No. 3 Jenks 28-14 and advances to meet Owasso, who needed six overtimes to beat Union 50-47, in the state title game at 7 p.m. next Friday in Edmond. For complete coverage, see Sports, Page B1.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Second-ranked Bixby overtook No. 3 Jenks 28-14 in the Class 6AI football semifinal Friday at Memorial Stadium in Broken Arrow. Bixby (11-1) advances to meet in the state title game at 7 p.m. next Friday in Edmond.

