Theaters are ready to welcome you back to the big screen. Are you ready to go back to the movies?
The largest theater chains are opening now, and some movies are opening nationwide in the coming weeks after five months of cinemas being largely shut down due to a pandemic that continues.
But will the public feel comfortable enough to return to dark auditoriums with strangers, or even their family and friends?
“People are not going to come back in full until everyone feels assured it’s OK to come back,” said Darin Miller, a district manager for B&B Theatres, as he sat inside one of the company’s largest locations, the Starworld 20 at 10301 S. Memorial Drive.
He’s supervising efforts to reopen the theater with an emphasis on cleanliness and safety protocols that will be key in making those who attend feel like coming back soon.
And maybe spreading the word.
“We had some theaters reopen in July, and in those cases, things started out very slowly,” Miller said. “But then people who came out got on social media and said, ‘I went and it was OK, I felt good about it,’ and things picked up. People hearing that ‘It’s OK’ will be important.”
And yet, those theaters the company opened in July operated at a loss. People weren’t ready. But reopening was important from a perception standpoint, Miller said.
“We needed to stop the idea of people expressing that theaters were just going to go away, that they weren’t needed,” he said, referencing people watching streaming services.
Miller said he firmly believes in a quote that he credits to one of B&B Theatres’ founders from decades ago: “Everybody has a kitchen, but they’re still going to restaurants, right?”
With movie theaters reopening, we answer some questions about what returning to the multiplex is going to look like.
What theaters have just reopened?
Opening this week after being closed for five months are AMC Southroads 20 in Tulsa and Regal’s Broken Arrow Warren Theatre.
They join last week’s openings of Cinemark Tulsa (the 71st Street and U.S. 169 location) and Starworld 20, and that means all of the area’s largest multiplexes, each with more than a dozen screens, have reopened.
In addition, B&B’s Sapulpa eight-screen theater also opens Friday, Aug. 21.
Which theaters have been open previously?
Cinergy Tulsa and its entertainment center with bowling, arcades and more opened in early May, and Admiral Twin Drive-In reopened May 15 with its outdoor movies and natural social distancing (it’s now Friday-Sunday nights only through fall).
Tulsa’s Eton Square Cinema reopened in June, while B&B’s Claremore theater reopened in July.
What theaters remain closed but are reopening soon?
Cinemark’s Broken Arrow location in the Hillside Drive shopping corridor will reopen Aug. 27. AMC has scheduled its 12-screen Tulsa Hills theater for an Aug. 28 reopening, while its Owasso location will open the doors Sept. 3.
Circle Cinema, Tulsa’s nonprofit art-house theater, is also reopening Aug. 28. The cinema reopened in June but closed less than 14 days later amid rising cases of coronavirus in the Tulsa area.
Do you have to wear a mask to the movies?
Yes. In general, if you’re going to the movies, put on a mask. Employees will be wearing them, too.
From theater to theater, the requirement was pretty much the same: You must wear a mask to enter the theater, at ticket counters (with Plexiglas shields) and concessions areas, and until you are seated in your auditorium. Then you can take it off to eat and drink and watch the movie — or you can leave it on.
“We’re not going inside auditoriums with flashlights to tell you to wear a mask,” said Miller, who spoke to people attending movies not being like other locations where there is shouting or cheering when it comes to respiratory droplets spreading COVID-19.
“You’re not coming here and singing. You’re going inside and being quiet while you are socially distanced. There’s no talking during a movie, or there shouldn’t be,” he said.
How close will people be seated together?
Every theater is altering seating plans in their auditoriums to reflect 6 feet of social distancing, but the manner in which they are doing it varies. Some are closing every other row of seats, while in auditoriums with only recliners, they are not because they are already spread farther apart.
You can sit next to people in your party, but you won’t have to sit next to strangers. This process varies as well between theaters.
How will that seating plan work?
At theaters with reserved seating, whether you select seats online or upon arriving, your purchase will cause seats next to yours to be blocked off and made unavailable for purchase.
At theaters without reserved seating, operators have made it visibly apparent upon entering the auditorium which seats are available and which are not.
At B&B, Miller said, when you select two seats in a row, say seats 3 and 4, seats 5 and 6 will become unavailable in the reserved seating when looking at the reserved seating map, and seat 7 on that row will be the next closest seat available.
This is one of multiple examples, with more details on most theaters’ websites.
How are the theaters being cleaned between movies?
Theaters are allowing additional time between showtimes for deep cleaning, and the method here varies as well.
All said the extra time will allow them to clean all seats, armrests and more; some talked about using “disinfecting high-pressure sprayers” with a liquid that dries quickly.
Meanwhile, Cinemark’s online plan said: “Any seat that is occupied will be sanitized again before the next showtime, as well as adjacent seats, handrails and children’s booster seats. For extra assurance, seat wipe dispensers are available for any guest who wishes to re-clean their seat.”
What are the cleaning protocols for the rest of the theater?
As for everything else throughout the visit, theaters report that they will be frequently disinfecting restrooms, as well as high-touch areas like door handles and ticketing kiosks, and there will be extra cleaning of concession stands, bars and kitchens.
AMC reports it has invested in technology such as HEPA filter vacuums and MERV 13 air filtration systems for its reopening.
In addition, theaters have installed stations for hand sanitizing, at which disinfecting wipes can be found.
What concessions are available?
Think of the classic movie concessions being available right now, from popcorn and soda to candy and hot dogs. Don’t look for full kitchens serving expanded menus, and at AMC’s “Freestyle” drink machines, sorry: No refills for the time being.
Cash or credit?
Take your credit card. Do we really need to talk about the microorganisms on your money? The cooties on your cash?
All theaters are asking for customers to use credit cards. Some are going to be pretty inflexible at the concessions and bar counters. When it first reopened, Cinergy would not accept cash. Period. So be prepared.
What movies are showing?
Hollywood studio movies have been held back for five months, and they’re not all coming out now. Many blockbusters have been pushed to later this year and, in many cases, to next summer.
So the inventory is going to build back slowly. So slowly that one or two new movies a week is still going to mean you’ll see retro titles like “Back to the Future” and “Jurassic Park” playing on some screens, especially at the cinemas with more than a dozen screens.
This Friday, Aug. 21, brings road-rage thriller “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe. On Aug. 28, “The New Mutants” about teen X-Men characters, is the first comic-book movie since February’s “Birds of Prey.”
The year’s most anticipated release is “Tenet” on Sept. 3. It’s the new movie from the filmmaker behind “The Dark Knight” movies, “Dunkirk” and “Inception.”
But will cleaning, safety procedures and big movies bring people back to theaters?
B&B’s Miller certainly hopes so.
“I’m excited about ‘Tenet’ and the new ‘Wonder Woman’ (opening in October). I haven’t seen a movie inside a theater in five months, and it’s just been awful,” Miller said.
“I’ve been doing this 25 years and have never said that. I was excited about ‘Mulan’ and seeing that go (to Disney Plus streaming service) just made me sick. It’s time to get back into a theater.”