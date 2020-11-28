Who is Week 13's player of the week?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Brody Berlowitz, Cushing

Sophomore receiver/linebacker had three catches for 144 yards and a TD plus eight tackles with two for losses in a 34-28 win at Hilldale.

Duvon Boshoff, Regent Prep

Junior lineman had 12½ tackles with 2½ sacks and 4½ tackles for losses in a 48-0 win over Wetumka.

Andrew Carney, Collinsville

Junior quarterback accounted for 389 yards and six TDs in a 41-24 win over Guthrie. Passed for 174 yards and rushed for 215 on 20 carries.

Braden Drake, Wagoner

Senior running back had 24 rushes for 187 yards and two TDs -- including the 72-yard winner with 30 seconds left -- in a 21-14 comeback win over Tuttle.

Nate Lockert, Woodland