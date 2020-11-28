Who is Week 13's player of the week?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Brody Berlowitz, Cushing
Sophomore receiver/linebacker had three catches for 144 yards and a TD plus eight tackles with two for losses in a 34-28 win at Hilldale.
Duvon Boshoff, Regent Prep
Junior lineman had 12½ tackles with 2½ sacks and 4½ tackles for losses in a 48-0 win over Wetumka.
Andrew Carney, Collinsville
Junior quarterback accounted for 389 yards and six TDs in a 41-24 win over Guthrie. Passed for 174 yards and rushed for 215 on 20 carries.
Braden Drake, Wagoner
Senior running back had 24 rushes for 187 yards and two TDs -- including the 72-yard winner with 30 seconds left -- in a 21-14 comeback win over Tuttle.
Nate Lockert, Woodland
Senior QB/safety accounted for 276 yards and five TDs plus had nine tackles in a 38-18 win at Gore.
Grant Lohr, Jenks
Senior RB/safety had 23 rushes for 185 yards and three TDs, four receptions and one interception in a 39-15 win over 6AI No. 1 Owasso.
Braylin Presley, Bixby
Junior RB had 341 total yards and four TDs in a 49-20 win over Midwest City. Had 33 rushes for 286 yards and five catches for 56 yards.
Zane Woodham, Holland Hall
Junior RB/LB had 18 rushes for 257 yards and six TDs plus 10 tackles with three for losses in a 52-21 win over Kingfisher.
Other top performers
CJ Brown, Beggs: Junior RB had 195 total yards and four TDs in a 52-14 victory over Keys.
Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska: Senior QB completed 28-of-38 passes for 338 yards and four TDs in a 58-0 win over Warner.
Kirk Francis and Colton Cook, Metro Christian: Combined for 365 passing yards and accounted for five TDs in a 34-22 victory over Vian.
Carson Funk, Davenport: Senior QB accounted for 464 yards and six TDs in a 40-20 win at Summit Christian. Carried 32 times for 311 yards and completed 7-of-10 passes.
Chase Hudson, Lincoln Christian: Senior QB/RB accounted for 232 yards and six TDs in a 63-20 win over Anadarko. Had 14 rushes for 88 yards, completed 6-of-6 passes for 97 yards and a 47-yard reception.
Darren Manes, Stigler: Senior QB passed for 308 yards and six TDs in a 49-14 win at Kingston.
BJ Mizulo, Adair: Senior RB had 23 carries for 236 yards and two TDs in a 50-27 win over Spiro.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
