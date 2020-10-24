Who is the high school football player of the week for Week 8?

Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Macuric Demry, Rogers
Junior quarterback completed 17-of-23 passes as he accounted for 298 yards and six touchdowns in a 38-34 win over Durant, snapping the Ropers’ 44-game losing streak.
Braden Drake, Wagoner
Senior running back/linebacker had 10 rushes for 210 yards and four TDs and had an interception — all in the first half of a 48-0 win over Oologah.
Austin Havens, Owasso
Sophomore QB completed 10-of-16 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-14 win at Mustang.
Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Senior tight end/linebacker had seven catches for 91 yards and a TD, four tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in a 34-7 win over Shawnee.
Matthias Roberson, Union
Junior defensive end had 10 tackles, two sacks that led to Union TDs, and a fumble recovery in a 50-25 win over Norman North.
Carson Trimble, Grove
Sophomore QB tossed two TD passes in a 30-23 win over Oologah on Monday and accounted for 230 yards with three TDs, including the winning pass with 22 seconds left, in a 21-14 victory Friday at Cleveland.
Eric Virgil, Hilldale
Sophomore RB had 328 total yards and four TDs in a 44-34 win over Sallisaw.
Ben Ward, Pryor
Senior QB accounted for 370 yards and five TDs in a 33-18 victory at Sapulpa.
Other top performers
CJ Brown, Beggs: Junior RB had 294 all-purpose yards and two TDs in a 76-27 win over Kiefer.
Max Brown, Lincoln Christian: Sophomore QB completed 10-of-10 passes as he accounted for 271 yards and five TDs in a 63-6 win at Checotah.
Mikey Cruz, Okemah: Senior RB had 28 rushes for 234 yards and five TDs in a 64-32 win over Konawa.
AJ Green, Union: Senior RB had 15 rushes for 207 yards and two TDs in a 50-25 win over Norman North.
Nick Jones, Eufaula: Senior DB had two interceptions, including a 99-yard return for a TD in a 53-26 win at Idabel.
Nate Ratcliff and Garrett Long, Adair: Ratcliff, a junior, completed 13-of-20 passes for 285 yards and five TDs, including two to Long, a senior who had eight catches for 140 yards in a 46-0 win at Salina.
Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa: Senior RB/DB had 26 rushes for 199 yards and 2 TDs, eight solo tackles and an interception against Pryor.
Kail Williams, Yale: Junior QB completed 4-of-6 passes for 222 yards and three TDs and rushed for two touchdowns in a 48-0 win over Olive.
Taylor Wortman, Mounds: Senior RB/LB had 16 rushes for 174 yards and three TDs plus eight tackles with two for losses in a 44-0 win over Stroud.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
