Who is the high school football player of the week for Week 8?

Sophomore QB tossed two TD passes in a 30-23 win over Oologah on Monday and accounted for 230 yards with three TDs, including the winning pass with 22 seconds left, in a 21-14 victory Friday at Cleveland.

Eric Virgil, Hilldale

Sophomore RB had 328 total yards and four TDs in a 44-34 win over Sallisaw.

Ben Ward, Pryor

Senior QB accounted for 370 yards and five TDs in a 33-18 victory at Sapulpa.

Other top performers

CJ Brown, Beggs: Junior RB had 294 all-purpose yards and two TDs in a 76-27 win over Kiefer.

Max Brown, Lincoln Christian: Sophomore QB completed 10-of-10 passes as he accounted for 271 yards and five TDs in a 63-6 win at Checotah.

Mikey Cruz, Okemah: Senior RB had 28 rushes for 234 yards and five TDs in a 64-32 win over Konawa.

AJ Green, Union: Senior RB had 15 rushes for 207 yards and two TDs in a 50-25 win over Norman North.

Nick Jones, Eufaula: Senior DB had two interceptions, including a 99-yard return for a TD in a 53-26 win at Idabel.