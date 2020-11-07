Who is the high school football player of the week for Week 10?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below.

Max Brown, Lincoln Christian

Sophomore quarterback accounted for 289 yards and two TDs in a 26-7 win at Class 3A No. 4 Stigler. Completed 11-of-12 passes for 163 yards and had 22 rushes for 126 yards.

Garrett Long, Adair

Senior had three catches for 141 yards and two TDs plus eight rushes for 86 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 win at Claremore Sequoyah.

KT Owens, Central

Senior QB completed 23-of-31 passes for 547 yards and six TDs in a 64-36 win at Jay. Also had six rushes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Jayden Patrick, Jenks

Senior receiver/defensive back had four catches for 124 yards and two TDs, plus scored on an interception return in a 48-20 win at Westmoore.

Braylin Presley, Bixby