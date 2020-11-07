Who is the high school football player of the week for Week 10?

To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below.
Voting ends at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Your choice for player of the week, along with the World's choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
Max Brown, Lincoln Christian
Sophomore quarterback accounted for 289 yards and two TDs in a 26-7 win at Class 3A No. 4 Stigler. Completed 11-of-12 passes for 163 yards and had 22 rushes for 126 yards.
Garrett Long, Adair
Senior had three catches for 141 yards and two TDs plus eight rushes for 86 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 win at Claremore Sequoyah.
KT Owens, Central
Senior QB completed 23-of-31 passes for 547 yards and six TDs in a 64-36 win at Jay. Also had six rushes for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Jayden Patrick, Jenks
Senior receiver/defensive back had four catches for 124 yards and two TDs, plus scored on an interception return in a 48-20 win at Westmoore.
Braylin Presley, Bixby
Junior running back had 413 all-purpose yards and five TDs in a 70-21 win over Booker T. Washington. Carried 19 times for 201 yards with four touchdowns and had five receptions for 155 yards, including a 92-yard TD.
RJ Spears-Jennings, Broken Arrow
Junior receiver had six catches for 144 yards and two TDs and scored on a 75-yard kickoff return in a 42-13 win at Enid.
Seth Streeter, Regent Prep
Senior QB/DB accounted for 407 yards and eight TDs in 62-58 win at Class B No. 3 Davenport. Completed 20-of-27 passes for 233 yards, had 43 rushes for 174 yards, 3½ tackles and a key fourth-quarter interception on defense.
Stephon Tolon, Bristow
Senior QB/DB had 25 rushes for 309 yards and three TDs, and also picked off two passes on defense in a 37-14 win over Oologah.
Other top performers
Mikey Barnett, NOAH: Junior QB was 12-of-17 passing for 196 yards and three TDs in a 56-14 win over OKC Patriots.
Wallace Clark, Holland Hall: Senior QB completed 9-of-13 passes for 211 yards and five TDs, and had four rushes for 58 yards in a 56-0 victory at Inola.
Andrew Carney, Collinsville: Junior QB accounted for 278 yards and five TDs in a 55-20 win over Tahlequah.
Mello Davis, Central: Sophomore had nine receptions for 249 yards and three TDs at Jay.
Carson Funk, Davenport: Senior QB completed 15-of-21 passes as he accounted for 327 yards and six TDs against Regent Prep.
Wyatt Hall, Sapulpa: Senior QB had 17 rushes for 207 yards and two TDs, and completed 10-of-14 passes for 75 yards and a TD in a 23-20 loss to Glenpool.
Gage Hamm, Coweta: Junior QB completed 16-of-22 passes as he accounted for 290 yards and three TDs in a 49-13 victory over Durant.
Ty Pennington, Sand Springs: Junior QB completed 18-of-29 passes for 254 yards and three TDs in a 51-13 win at Putnam West.
Carter Smith, Regent Prep: Sophomore had 10 receptions for 143 yards and four TDs at Davenport.
Mason Williams, Bixby: Senior QB accounted for 352 yards and four TDs against B.T. Washington.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
