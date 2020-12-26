Who are the newsmakers for 2021?: Anticipating those who will make headlines in the next year

As the calendar flips to a new year, several Sandites figure to emerge as newsmakers over the next 12 months.

2020 has been marred by a pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of life in Sand Springs. Looking ahead, the Leader has compiled a list of Sandite residents expected to make headlines going in 2021. Here are just a few of those people:

Matt Barnett, Associate Pastor, HillSpring Church

Professionally, Barnett is known for his work in ministry. But his involvement in anything Sand Springs-related encompasses a wide range of community events. For his efforts, Barnett was recognized as the Young Professional of the Year last January at the Chamber Banquet Awards.

Mike Carter, City Manager, Sand Springs

Although Carter technically will not take over the position until March 2021, he has been a pillar of Sand Springs as a 27-year veteran for the police department. Carter brings a familiar face with vast knowledge of the community to his next venture.

Bobby Klinck, Head Football Coach, Charles Page High School