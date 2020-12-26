 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who are the newsmakers for 2021?: Anticipating those who will make headlines in the next year

Who are the newsmakers for 2021?: Anticipating those who will make headlines in the next year

As the calendar flips to a new year, several Sandites figure to emerge as newsmakers over the next 12 months.

2020 has been marred by a pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of life in Sand Springs. Looking ahead, the Leader has compiled a list of Sandite residents expected to make headlines going in 2021. Here are just a few of those people:

Matt Barnett, Associate Pastor, HillSpring Church

Professionally, Barnett is known for his work in ministry. But his involvement in anything Sand Springs-related encompasses a wide range of community events. For his efforts, Barnett was recognized as the Young Professional of the Year last January at the Chamber Banquet Awards.

Mike Carter, City Manager, Sand Springs

Although Carter technically will not take over the position until March 2021, he has been a pillar of Sand Springs as a 27-year veteran for the police department. Carter brings a familiar face with vast knowledge of the community to his next venture.

Bobby Klinck, Head Football Coach, Charles Page High School

In his first season at the helm, Klinck guided the Sandites to a 7-5 record and a first-round playoff record despite taking over the reins in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It marked the program’s most wins in a season and first postseason victory since 2016.

Terri Lee, Principal, Limestone Technology Academy

Lee took over as principal after the 2020-21 school year began last fall. “She has stepped up to the plate and became a new leader of a building at a tough time,” Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee said of Lee.

Kyle Smith, President, Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce

Smith took over for Kristen Cepak last summer. Originally from Chicago, Smith previously worked as a project director/one stop operator for Dynamic Workforce Solutions before accepting the chamber job. The COVID-19 pandemic has hamstrung many opportunities thus far but Smith’s vision and impact will be interesting to see unfold in 2021.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrick Stewart still in therapy sat 80
People

Patrick Stewart still in therapy sat 80

  • Updated

'Star Trek: Picard' actor Sir Patrick Stewart has admitted he has been in therapy "on and off" for 20 years as he is still coming to terms with the domestic violence he witnessed as a child.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News