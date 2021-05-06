 Skip to main content
Where to park at Mayfest in its new location this weekend
Where to park at Mayfest in its new location this weekend

  • Updated
Parking is available at on-street locations as well as lots and garages surrounding the festival site.

Remember, street parking is limited to two-hours only from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday. These parking areas are enforced only between 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday except for official holidays.

Fees will vary as the lots are operated by different companies.

Mayfest is asking guests to avoid the BOK lots on Archer Street and OSU-Tulsa lots, due to the Tulsa Drillers’ opening weekend games.

Specific lots guests can use include:

  • The garage off of First Street near Center of the Universe
  • Paid lot at Tulsa Theatre (Reconciliation Way and Main Street)
  • Paid lot across from Hunt Club (Cameron and Main Streets)

The following streets will be closed for Mayfest from 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, until midnight Sunday, May 9.

Boston Avenue will be closed from Cameron to Archer streets

Detroit Avenue will be closed from I-244 to Archer Street

Elgin Avenue will be closed from Reconciliation Way to Archer Street

Cameron Street will be closed from Boston to Detroit avenues

Reconciliation Way will be closed from Boston to Elgin avenues

