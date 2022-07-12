 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's (not) good for the Goose

Goose

Kathy Daly, a cleaning contractor, tries to get potato chips away from a Canada goose at the Owasso Market shopping center on Tuesday. The goose, lounging in a makeshift habitat with a pair of umbrellas, was watching Daly try to remove the potato chips someone had left for it. Daly was worried the chips would make the goose sick. Despite Daly’s attempts, though, the goose became aggressive and ended up keeping the chips.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

