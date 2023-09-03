Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – Oklahoma’s dominance was evident less than three minutes into Saturday’s 73-0 victory over Arkansas State.

The offense took five plays and only 79 seconds to score a touchdown against the Sun Belt Conference school. The defense forced a three-and-out on the Red Wolves’ first possession. And then Gavin Freeman raced 82 yards on the ensuing punt return to score a touchdown to make it 14-0 with 12:38 remaining in the first quarter.

Seriously, when things went so well for the Sooners on Saturday against such an overmatched opponent, what can you learn about this game?

We’ll take a stab at it.

What we learned about Saturday’s win over Arkansas State:

Staying focused

Oklahoma could have taken its foot off the pedal at any moment during Saturday’s game, especially when the scoreboard leaned heavily in its favor. But it kept putting pressure on its opponent at all times.

That was noticed by Brent Venables after the contest.

“The guys that came in and compete to a standard – positioning, getting a call, the process during pre-snap on both sides of the ball, not having a bunch of penalties, staying relatively healthy and imposing your will,” Venables said. “Winning the lines of scrimmage, protecting the football, tackling well, there’s a lot that you take from it. You keep the right perspective.

“Teams in the future will have more depth and maybe more explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball – but I don’t want to take anything from our guys and their preparation either. There’s a delicate balance there. But it’s a good strong start.”

Making an impression

Butch Jones is a veteran coach with 14 years’ experience with stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Tennessee and Arkansas State. He now has four losses against OU.

What were his thoughts about the Sooners after the game?

“Brent has really done a really good job of really elevating his football team from last year,” Jones said. “There’s a marked difference with this football team than what we saw on video. They’re tough. They’re physical. I thought they out-athleted us. The speed differential is probably the most glaring I’ve probably seen in my career. He’s done a good job that way.

“When you play a team like Oklahoma – and they’re a top 25 team for a reason and you watch the success that they’ll have this year, this is a talented football team they challenge you in so many ways – you have to be disciplined in the details. You have to no lose the game before you can ever win the game.”

Jayden Gibson remembers all

Sophomore Jayden Gibson is developing into a favorite interview on the OU roster.

Gibson missed a game-winning catch during a two-point conversion attempt in last April’s spring football game from Jackson Arnold and it has haunted him for months.

On Saturday, his first college touchdown reception during Arnold’s first TD pass (a 21-yard throw) was the perfect remedy.

“He’s been working his butt off. He told me today, ‘That’s for the spring game,’” Arnold said. “Talking about the drop he had on the 2-point play. He said, ‘I wasn’t even happy about that touchdown. It was just redemption for the spring game.’ I mean, I was saying, he’s worked his butt off since then, worked hard all summer, all fall camps. Today he showed that he can go up and pretty much get anything.”

Added Gibson: “I don’t forget none of that stuff, man. I remember it all. You can either use it, be a hateful person and let it bring you down and affect you, or you could learn to be a positive person and just go hard at it every day. Every time I see negative stuff said about me, I just go back to my brothers in the facility and tell them, ‘See what they’re saying about me? See what they’re saying about us? Let’s go prove them wrong today at practice. Let’s go prove them wrong today in meetings.’ That’s not a mentality I feel like I always had here at OU, but I got it now. Let’s keep it rolling, for real.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.