SATURDAY July 8, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 3 p.m.

Live The Cincinnati Reds are at the Milwaukee Brewers on FS1, followed by a primetime regional game on FOX featuring either the Seattle Mariners at the Houston Astros or the Atlanta Braves at the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982

The CW, 7 p.m.■ New Series

This nostalgic four-part docuseries about the best films of 1982 features exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage of the biggest films of the year.

A Royal Christmas Crush

Hallmark Channel, 7 p.m.■ Original Film

Ava (Katie Cassidy) accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel, which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with a prince (Stephen Huszar).

V.C. Andrews' Dawn

Lifetime, 7 p.m.■ New Limited Series

Based on V.C. Andrews' Dawn Cutler books, this new four-part film series is a dark family drama about a young woman whose life gets thrown upside down when she discovers that the parents who raised her kidnapped her as a child and that she really comes from a wealthy and twisted family of hotel owners. Starring Brec Bassinger as Dawn and Donna Mills as the malevolent matriarch of the Cutler family, Lillian Cutler, each film dives further into the families' pasts as Dawn navigates her new life. Secrets of the Morning, Twilight's Child and Midnight Whispers will follow Dawn on Saturdays.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper

Nat Geo Wild, 9 p.m.

Raptors, ravens, hummingbirds and more are in store in this episode as Christian Cooper heads to the oasis of Palm Springs, California, to discover the wild and wonderful world of desert birds. From working with a bird of prey that is man's best friend to digging a condo for a tiny owl to seeing majestic nesting migratory great blue herons, Christian learns what it takes for these feathered creatures to survive in the desert.