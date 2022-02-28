What the Ale's Beer of the Week: Renaissance Brewing Co.'s Death Breath, a pepper-infused golden ale

Hall wanted a neighborhood brewery, so he bought the land in 2011 and started the process of getting the zoning changed.

"We always had the vision of having a brewery here. It was the first time a brewery had tried to locate in Tulsa, outside the normal zoning areas. We spent all of 2014 rezoning the property so that we would be able to do the brewery, a taproom as well as two Airbnb apartments up top, which we're working on now.

"We have a residential, commercial and industrial on this one site. That was unique at the time. And we were the first brewery to build from the ground up in Oklahoma," Hall said.

Once zoning cleared, the build-out began. The taproom opened to the public in January 2017. Prior to that, Hall did some gypsy brewing at Dead Armadillo. Gypsy brewing is where you brew your brand of beer at another brewery. Oklahoma breweries help each other out. It allows you to get your beers in the market without the overhead of owning your own brewery.

The brewery has an event space that can be rented out. It also has a commercial kitchen that should be open in the next few weeks. They will have items such as paninis on the menu.