What the Ale: Beer of the Week: Skydance Brewing Co.'s Fancy Dance Hazy IPA

"For two and a half years, we were actually at the brewers union brewing in a co-op brewery, just to get the name out, get the beer out there... we finally found a spot and finally started construction and we have a taproom here in downtown Oklahoma City that we're just super proud of," he said.

Skydance has a prime location with a view of the Oklahoma City skyline and a big patio with fire pits. When the weather is nice they open up the garage doors to the patio. Inside they have two different lounge areas that have a feel of being in a nice home.

"We really went after that cigar lounge feel, relaxed kind of my man cave type thing. We have a big screen TV up there with a good view of the brewery overhead. There are lots of other breweries in the area so we get a lot of people just kind of bouncing around from brewery to brewery. And what's good about us being downtown is that each brewery down here sort of has their own niche. Ours is IPAs. If you like stouts, you go to Prairie, there's other breweries that have their own niche. And so you can come down here and hit all the breweries and get something different every time."