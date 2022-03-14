What the Ale, Beer of the week: Elgin Park's Slow Pitch IPA

Tom Gilbert Chief Photographer I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349 Follow Tom Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What the Ale's Beer of the Week is Elgin Park's Slow Pitch IPA. Head brewer Ben Birney says it is a West Coast IPA originally by Eric Marshall of Marshall Brewing Co. The original recipe was a 4% ABV beer that Birney increased to 5.8%.

"I thought it'd be a fun beer of the week just because it's a fantastic IPA. I've left it unchanged other than changing the ABV. When we first came out with it, it was 4%. Because by law (in 2016), brewpubs had to brew 4% ABV beers. So at the time, Slow Pitch's lower ABV was fitting with the name. So since then, it's gone up to 5.8%. It really transitioned well to that higher ABV. It's loaded with Citra, Cascade and Chinook hops, which are very classic West Coast hops," Birney said.

Hops give beers aroma and flavor. This beer is full of pine, a little grapefruit, and has a citrusy flavor.

"The foam retention's fantastic on this beer because of some Carafoam malt that we use from Germany. It's just a really pretty IPA, and it tastes fantastic. It's perfect for baseball season, which is coming up in April," said Birney.

Slow Pitch IPA is served at the brewpub for $5 for a pint, $7 for a growler and a pitcher for $16.

Elgin Park is a McNellie's Group property that opened in 2016, located at 325 E. M.B. Brady, right across the street from ONEOK Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers.

The brewpub houses a seven-barrel system that makes about 200 gallons of beer at a time. Elgin Park has pizza, wings, sandwiches and loaded fries, which all pair well with beer.

"My goal is to really brew beer that goes well with these kinds of foods. We want people to come in and sit down and responsibly order some pitchers as they watch the game. We want to make comfort food; food, that's really great for that kind of environment, easy to share. I try to make beers to pair with those kinds of foods," he said.

Birney is one of the youngest brewers in the state, learning to brew when he was living in a University of Arkansas college dorm when he was 20. He worked at Ozark Beer Co.'s taproom in Rogers, Arkansas, learning what craft beer was all about while he was studying food science. He also had an internship in Belgium helping develop beer-infused chocolate. Then he started at Elgin Park at 23.

"I did an internship in Belgium where I was brewing beer on a small scale to be implemented into chocolate. A lot of the beer-infused chocolate in Belgium wasn't very fantastic. So this university was kind of having a small program to change that and see some different routes to take. So I was kind of the guinea pig, which was a total blast. It exposed me to different cultures, different beer cultures.

"When I came back, I talked to Eric Marshall about maybe coming on over at Marshall Brewing. He didn't have a position for me, but he let me know that this new brewpub that he helped open was going to have a position whenever the current brewer went to start Cabin Boys Brewery. Austin McElroy of Cabin Boys was here at the time. He trained me starting in June of 17. When he went in August to go open up Cabin Boys, I took the reins. And so I've been here going on about five years," he said.

Brewing is hard work, there is lot of grain to move around and you are boiling large amounts of wort, which can make it hot work, too.

"It's very much a blue-collar job. It's not easy. It's a lot of sweating.

"I smell like a farm between the grain and the hard work, but you know, it's really rewarding, especially when people try something that's new and you're kind of self-conscious about it and they're telling me that it is the best beer they've had all month or something like that.

"So that's really rewarding. Lots of different routes that kind of got me here. But I'm glad that they all pieced it together and, but I've been here this long."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.