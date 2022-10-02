If you’re looking to move out of the big city and get into a new home, small-town Oklahoma has lots to offer for a lot less — lots and lots of vacant lots for sale for much less than lots in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and other not-so-small towns.
What does small-town Oklahoma have to offer people wanting to live outside the city? Lots
- Richard Mize The Oklahoman
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw and his wife, Tammy, have relocated to a smaller home and are selling their ranch home in southern Oklahoma.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler issued a statement Tuesday evening, saying that, “unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen. Fortunately, my injuries are such that I was able to go home."
Bystanders attempted to use rocks to break the car's windows but were unable to help Eugene Quaynor, an ORU student from Ghana, as his car quickly became engulfed in flames.
The Academy Award-winning Cherokee actor is from Nofire Hollow between Tahlequah and Stilwell. He found a path to an Oscar.
We are confident he will keep disrupting the status quo until all of Oklahoma’s children are growing and accessing the best education possible, says Christy Rawlings.
Although she’s about 60 years younger than the average resident, the current Miss Oklahoma, Megan Gold, is living at Covenant Living at Inverness, a sprawling retirement community on West 71st Street.
After a four-hour executive session Thursday night, Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education voted 4-3 to extend Superintendent Deborah Gist's contract through June 30, 2026. #oklaed
Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the top three winners in each of two food categories — sweet and savory — with one dish being chosen as the best overall dish of the fair.
One teenager has been killed and another injured in a shooting at McLain High School, police say.
The cost will be nearly double that of the cost for motorists with a PikePass.